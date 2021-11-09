Amundi Purchases Shares of 3,202 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,846,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after acquiring an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,012,000 after acquiring an additional 101,619 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,364,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $269.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.45 and a fifty-two week high of $273.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.04.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

