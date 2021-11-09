Amundi Takes Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.39.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $85.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.34 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

