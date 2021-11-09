Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Announces Earnings Results

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Amyris updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Amyris stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. Amyris has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amyris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Amyris worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

