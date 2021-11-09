Analysts Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.96. Aflac has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,078 shares of company stock worth $2,113,952. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

