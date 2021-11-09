Analysts Anticipate CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. CSI Compressco reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CSI Compressco.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.62 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is presently -3.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

