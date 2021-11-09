Analysts Anticipate OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

NYSE:OPBK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

