Analysts Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post $139.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.10 million and the lowest is $99.17 million. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $1.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7,971.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $397.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.22 million to $463.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $703.74 million, with estimates ranging from $364.27 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of VIR remained flat at $$32.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 52,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,842. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $683,588.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,620,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,018,526.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Rice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,638. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 324,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after buying an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 308,307 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

