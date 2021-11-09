Analysts Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report sales of $31.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.39 million to $32.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $6.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 380.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $35.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $41.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.27 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $34.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.44% and a negative net margin of 584.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $138.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 73,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

