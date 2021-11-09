Analysts Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $119,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $55,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and sold 163,311 shares valued at $1,817,811. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. 29,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,377. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.