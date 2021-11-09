Analysts Expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will announce $100,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron posted sales of $110,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $360,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $440,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GERN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of Geron stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 50,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,875. The company has a market capitalization of $540.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.09. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Geron by 6,572.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 405,427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Geron by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 150.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

