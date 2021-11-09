Analysts Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 734,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

