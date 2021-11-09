Analysts Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 118.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.34 million, a P/E ratio of -189.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

