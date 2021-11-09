Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $458.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,509,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $18,728,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $10,809,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 617,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 157.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 280,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.