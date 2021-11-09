Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE: TIXT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:TIXT traded up C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 108,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.81 billion and a PE ratio of 131.72. TELUS International has a 1-year low of C$34.00 and a 1-year high of C$49.43.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

