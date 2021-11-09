Analysts Set Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Target Price at €19.96

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €19.96 ($23.49).

Several analysts have weighed in on DEQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of DEQ traded down €0.27 ($0.32) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €17.65 ($20.76). The company had a trading volume of 103,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.22. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €11.77 ($13.85) and a one year high of €21.68 ($25.51). The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

