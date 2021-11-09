Analysts Set Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Target Price at $46.50

Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 496,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.52 and a beta of 1.76. Domtar has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domtar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

