Analysts Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Target Price at $51.20

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FWONK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,713,000 after acquiring an additional 134,047 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 152,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

FWONK traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.16. 8,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,269. Formula One Group has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

