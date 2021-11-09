Analysts Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target at $10.74

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.74.
REPYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC set a $11.01 target price on Repsol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Repsol stock remained flat at $$12.60 during trading on Thursday. 132,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. Repsol has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
