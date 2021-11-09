Analysts Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target at $10.74

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.74.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC set a $11.01 target price on Repsol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Repsol stock remained flat at $$12.60 during trading on Thursday. 132,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. Repsol has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

