Analyzing EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) & Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get EVERTEC alerts:

This table compares EVERTEC and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $510.59 million 6.20 $104.44 million $2.09 21.04 Five9 $434.91 million 22.61 -$42.13 million ($0.71) -204.57

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Five9. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EVERTEC and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 26.78% 46.79% 16.62% Five9 -9.11% -2.68% -0.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EVERTEC and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 1 1 3 0 2.40 Five9 1 8 12 0 2.52

EVERTEC currently has a consensus price target of $45.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.14%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $198.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.49%. Given Five9’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than EVERTEC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of EVERTEC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Five9 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

EVERTEC has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVERTEC beats Five9 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment comprises bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. EVERTEC was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.