Analyzing Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. UMB Financial pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Severn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Severn Bancorp and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A UMB Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

UMB Financial has a consensus price target of $112.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.47%. Given UMB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Severn Bancorp and UMB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $49.72 million 3.53 $6.71 million N/A N/A UMB Financial $1.37 billion 3.70 $286.50 million $6.12 17.10

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Bancorp and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 19.23% 9.09% 0.97% UMB Financial 30.26% 14.22% 1.22%

Summary

UMB Financial beats Severn Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services. The Institutional Banking segment is a combination of banking services, fund services, and asset management services provided to institutional clients. The Personal Banking segment combines consumer banking and wealth management services offered to clients and delivered through personal relationships and the firm’s bank branches, ATM network, and internet banking. The company was founded was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.