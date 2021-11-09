Analyzing Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and The Simply Good Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 33.27 -$5.32 million N/A N/A The Simply Good Foods $1.01 billion 3.90 $40.88 million $1.26 32.44

The Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and The Simply Good Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72% The Simply Good Foods 6.54% 10.44% 6.04%

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Simply Good Foods has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sow Good and The Simply Good Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A The Simply Good Foods 0 5 5 0 2.50

The Simply Good Foods has a consensus price target of $38.55, suggesting a potential downside of 5.71%. Given The Simply Good Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Simply Good Foods is more favorable than Sow Good.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of The Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of The Simply Good Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Simply Good Foods beats Sow Good on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

