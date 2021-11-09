Analyzing TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneSpan and TuSimple’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan $215.69 million 3.92 -$5.45 million $0.16 132.06 TuSimple $1.84 million 4,496.63 -$177.87 million N/A N/A

OneSpan has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpan and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan -8.92% -5.54% -3.77% TuSimple N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OneSpan and TuSimple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan 0 0 3 0 3.00 TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92

OneSpan presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 64.06%. TuSimple has a consensus target price of $57.43, suggesting a potential upside of 45.09%. Given OneSpan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OneSpan is more favorable than TuSimple.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of OneSpan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of OneSpan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OneSpan beats TuSimple on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

