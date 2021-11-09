Anchor Market Capitalization Tops $10.49 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $4,596.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anchor has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00223221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00093458 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

