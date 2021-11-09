Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $9.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.65. 12,020,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,820,693. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 149.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,124,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 674,356 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

