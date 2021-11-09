Anpario (LON:ANP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,427.62

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,427.62 ($18.65) and traded as low as GBX 575 ($7.51). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 585 ($7.64), with a volume of 9,970 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 635.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,427.62. The stock has a market cap of £135.94 million and a PE ratio of 30.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

About Anpario (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

