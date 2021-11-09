AntiMatter Price Hits $0.83 on Exchanges (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. AntiMatter has a market cap of $25.80 million and $696,540.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00051101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.02 or 0.00226913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,445 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

