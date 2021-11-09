Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Market Cap of $215.38 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $11.56 or 0.00017255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $215.38 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00076574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00079191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00101729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,798.26 or 0.99747985 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.14 or 0.07088766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00020514 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

