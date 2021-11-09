Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:APLS traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.34. 2,157,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $14,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

