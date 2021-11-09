ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $165.04 million and $2.36 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00002804 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00075793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00078685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00099958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,913.79 or 0.99743173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,716.66 or 0.07030761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00020407 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 87,935,563 coins and its circulating supply is 87,728,869 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

