Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.94 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post sales of $117.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $121.30 billion. Apple reported sales of $111.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $385.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.27 billion to $392.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $409.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $398.61 billion to $423.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple stock opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Grace Capital raised its holdings in Apple by 3.2% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 48,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple by 92.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 85,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 19.7% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 131,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 48,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.