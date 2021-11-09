Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,175,000 after acquiring an additional 40,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,129,000 after acquiring an additional 121,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

