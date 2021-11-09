Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APRE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. 9,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,439. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $107.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $74,730.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $163,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $483,041. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

