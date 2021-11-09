Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.78 and its 200 day moving average is $155.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Aptiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400,247 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after acquiring an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after acquiring an additional 134,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $729,591,000 after acquiring an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

