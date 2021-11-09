AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in The Middleby by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 41,950 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Middleby by 333.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Middleby by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Middleby by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Middleby alerts:

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $188.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $196.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.58.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. Analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.