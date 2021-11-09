AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $154.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.26.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

