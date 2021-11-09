AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 193.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 40.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

