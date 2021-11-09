AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,538 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.06.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

