AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 153.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,482 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Mattel by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mattel by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

