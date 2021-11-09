AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,618,000 after acquiring an additional 971,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 307,567 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,671,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 907,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,183,000 after buying an additional 169,905 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $76.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $614,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,893 shares of company stock worth $35,936,432. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

