AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,221 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PTC by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56,291 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in PTC by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PTC by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC opened at $126.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average is $131.95. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.99 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

