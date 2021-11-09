AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,221 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PTC by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56,291 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in PTC by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PTC by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PTC opened at $126.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average is $131.95. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.99 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.
PTC Company Profile
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
