ARAW (ARAW) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 70.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a market capitalization of $52,530.81 and approximately $2,084.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00050691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00222117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00093313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

