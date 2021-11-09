Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.23. 1,116,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.67. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 159,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

