Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

NYSE RCUS traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.90. 1,001,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,732. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.94. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCUS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 94,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.