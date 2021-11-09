Ares Protocol (ARES) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.30 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00076350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00079608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00099568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,213.83 or 1.00349446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,763.60 or 0.07111994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00020554 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,166,140 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

