Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.50, for a total transaction of $12,732,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $11,983,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total transaction of $11,293,690.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $8,784,470.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total transaction of $8,069,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total transaction of $6,950,475.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $6,696,810.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total transaction of $6,515,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $5,072,625.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $14,497.08.

ANET stock opened at $526.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.59 and its 200 day moving average is $365.58. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $255.67 and a one year high of $535.92.

Arista Networks shares are set to split on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $410.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $379.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.15.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.