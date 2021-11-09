Arvest Bank Trust Division Buys 30,680 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,680 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hess by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $175,042,000 after purchasing an additional 43,645 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE HES traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $84.70. 15,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,837. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.16 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average of $79.59. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.