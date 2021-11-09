Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $23.70 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.35. 18,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,285. The company has a market cap of $231.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.31 and a 200 day moving average of $315.65. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $235.58 and a 52-week high of $372.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

