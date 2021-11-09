Arvest Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.45.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.29. The company had a trading volume of 540,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,279,880. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $208.16 and a twelve month high of $338.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

