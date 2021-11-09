Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 667 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 206,218 shares of company stock worth $46,070,798 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $230.40. 4,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,348. The stock has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.11 and a twelve month high of $231.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

