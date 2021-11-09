Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.9% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $34,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 201,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,743,000 after acquiring an additional 132,212 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.11. 4,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,417. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

